Global market pecking order changes in 2018; here's how they stack up

Trade tensions, strengthening US dollar and rising bond yields have rattled most global markets this year. The weakness in equities has changed the pecking order of most-valuable nations in terms of market capitalisation. China and India have seen their ranking decline, while Japan, Canada and Germany have moved up the pecking order.

China, whose market value has eroded by nearly $2 trillion, has ceded the second place to Japan. Its benchmark Shanghai Composite lost nearly 19 per cent this year. While India’s benchmark Sensex is up 11 per cent YTD, still its ranking has slipped to ...