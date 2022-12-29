JUST IN
From SBI to IHCL: 23 stocks brokerages are betting for 2023
Tech darling that rose 2,500% in 2021 now among India's worst performers
Stocks to Watch: KFin Tech, SBI, Airtel, RIL, Sheela Foam, McLeod Russel
MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 200pts, Nifty50 below 18,050 in pre-open deals
What will guide the stock markets in the New Year?
Sebi imposes Rs 75 lakh fine on ICCL, NCL in Karvy Stock Broking case
Prospects remain healthy for NBFCs, bank credit shows a strong trend
Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth
Sebi penalises clearing corporations for violations in Karvy Broking case
Sebi releases list of nine 'most wanted defaulters'- all untraceable
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
From SBI to IHCL: 23 stocks brokerages are betting for 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Global slowdown, Union Budget: 5 factors that will guide markets in 2023

Analysts expect the Indian equity markets to consolidate over the next few months, as they fully digest the negatives of rich valuations, rising interest rates amid growth headwinds.

Topics
Market Outlook | Budget 2023 | stock market trading

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Equity markets largely reacted to inflation projections throughout the calendar year 2022. As the impact of the pace of price rise became more pronounced with escalation of the Ukraine-Russia war, and as the aftermath of fiscal dole-outs done during calendar years 2020 and 2021, quantitative tightening became the order of the day.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market Outlook

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 09:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.