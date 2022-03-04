JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Russia - Ukraine war: Brace for chip shortage, warns Moody's Analytics

Sell-off toll! HDFC twins, HUL, Dr.Reddy's among Nifty50 stks at 52-wk lows
Business Standard

GNFC bucks trend, hits life-time high on gaining 3%; up 33% in one month

The stock hit a new high of Rs 604.40, and has rallied 80 per cent in the past six months, as compared to a 6.6 per cent decline on the Sensex.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | GNFC | Market trends

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stock market

Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) hit a new high of Rs 604.40, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade bucking the trend in an otherwise weak market. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.4 per cent at 54,320 at 09:58 am.

In the past one month, the stock of the fertilizer and chemical company has zoomed 33 per cent after the company reported a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22). In comparison, the benchmark index was down 7.4 per cent during the same period. In the past six months, the stock has rallied 80 per cent, as against a 6.6 per cent decline in the Sensex.

In Q3FY22, GNFC’s consolidated net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 540.78 crore from Rs 242.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 58 per cent year-on-year at Rs 2,380 crore. Earnings before interest tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins expanded 400 bps at 28 per cent.

For the first nine months (April-December) of FY22, GNFC posted nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,067 crore, as against Rs 386 crore in 9MFY21. The company had posted profit of Rs 689 crore in entire FY21.

GNFC said there has been improved overall production and sales volume performance except for the product mix optimisation (Make Vs. Buy Decisions as well as Upstream Vs. Downstream product choices depending upon the market conditions) due to which the margins are actually enhanced.

In case of fertilizers, the support of government for granting special subsidy to compensate the fertilizer producers mainly of DAP/NP/NPKs came as breather and acted as shield towards minimising the adverse impact on financials, it said.

On outlook, GNFC said that the company is in a position to leverage boom in specific products and optimize, both, realization and profits, with flexible and multiple product basket. The company is confident of stable performance balancing its product mix to serve markets.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 04 2022. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.