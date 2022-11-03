JUST IN
GNFC, Deepak Fertilisers can soar up to 35%, hint charts; avoid Chambal
Geopolitical situation a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes: Analysts
Stock of this pharma company has zoomed nearly 90% in last four months
The growing clout of finfluencers is putting Sebi regulations to test
Relaxo Footwears tanks 7%, hits 52-week low on weak Q2 performance
Varun Beverages soars 12% in 3 days, nears record high on strong Q3 results
M&M Financial Services surges 9% on healthy business growth in Q2FY23
MARKET LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 100pts; Nifty50 below 18,050
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement, HDFC, Rail Vikas Nigam
Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Geopolitical situation a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes: Analysts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

GNFC, Deepak Fertilisers can soar up to 35%, hint charts; avoid Chambal

Barring, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, which has shed 19 per cent on YTD basis, most of the other fertilizers stock have logged gains so far in 2022. Deepak Fertilisers has zoomed 148 per cent.

Topics
Chambal Fertilisers | Deepak Fertilisers | fertiliser subsidy

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

A farmer sprays a mixture of fertilizer and pesticide onto his wheat crop on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
Fertilizer subsidy

Shares of fertilizer companies were in focus in trades on Thursday after the Union Cabinet approved a subsidy of around Rs 51,875 crore on nutrients, specifically Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potash (K) and Sulphur (S) for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) for the rabi season. READ MORE

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chambal Fertilisers

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 12:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.