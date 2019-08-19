Godfrey Phillips India surges 53% in four days on strong Q1 results

-
Operational revenue during the quarter grew 40 per cent to Rs 841 crore against Rs 602 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The strong 77 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the export of unmanufactured tobacco and cigarettes in the international business contributing Rs 219 crore, led higher revenue during the quarter.
On standalone basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 115 crore in Q1FY20 against Rs 57 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net revenue grew 39 per cent to Rs 797 crore on YoY basis. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin expanded 360 basis points (bps) to 10.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent.
The management said the company delivered strong cigarette domestic volume growth of 17 per cent YoY during the quarter along with a better product mix and improved realisation. The company has opted for geographic expansion into the high potential markets of southern India by developing sales and distribution infrastructure.
At 11:09 am, Godfrey Phillips India was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 1,039 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.73 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 575,772 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
