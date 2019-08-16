Godrej Fund Management plans to launch another office development fund

After raising $450 million (Rs 3,200 crore) for its office development fund, Godrej Fund Management, real estate private equity arm of Godrej Group, is looking to launch a newer one with a larger corpus, early next year. “We plan to close the (proposed) fund by mid next year.

It would be bigger than the first fund (Godrej BTC-1),” said Karan Bolaria, managing director and chief executive. He said the Godrej BTC-1 fund could develop about five mn sq ft of property, as could the next fund. “We can develop about 10 mn sq ft with a total valuation of $2 billion and ...