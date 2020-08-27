Godrej Properties, DLF: How to trade real estate stocks post stamp duty cut

Godrej Properties Ltd (GODREJPROP): The stock is revolving around the 200-day moving average (DMA), as per the daily chart. On Thursday, the price scaled above the 50-DMA located at Rs 883, indicating further upside in the direction of the resistance around Rs 915 levels. The significant surge in volumes with a gap-up opening also reflects the interest of market participants.

The support comes in at Rs 875 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Oberoi Realty Ltd (OBEROIRLTY): The trend looks promising as the counter is attempting to absorb the selling pressure at higher levels. Oberoi may see ...