Going gets tough for fund managers in FY19

Fund managers found it difficult to beat the benchmark indices in financial year 2019, with nearly three in five diversified equity schemes underperforming their respective underlying indices. A study of 384 equity schemes that includes direct plans shows that 62 per cent have underperformed their respective benchmarks, data collated from Value Research shows.

A separate study released by S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed that 92 per cent of large-cap equity funds and 26 per cent of mid- and small-cap equity funds had underperformed their respective indices. Market observers have ...