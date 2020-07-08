Gold ends at new all-time high of Rs 48,925 amid fears of another lockdown

The sharp rally in prices globally helped India’s spot prices in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazar hit a new all-time high of Rs 48,925 per 10 gram for standard The metal ended the 1.4 per cent up over the previous close. After factoring three per cent GST, the price to the buyer would be more than Rs 50,000. Silver, on the other hand, added 2.6 per cent to end at Rs 50,140 per kg even without the tax component.

futures in the US had crossed $1,800 an ounce earlier, but today for the first time in eight years, even spot price is trading above $1,800. International bullion is trading higher for the fourth straight session on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve to combat the likely economic blow from the resurgence of Covid-19 cases. US cases have crossed the three-million mark, raising more concerns. Australia has already re-imposed lockdown, with the number of cases rising, and a similar move in the US could further jeopardise growth, leading investors to invest in gold as a safe haven.

According to Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President, Angel Broking, “Today gold prices have hit a new life time high of 49,045 levels in the MCX August contract. In the international market, the metal hit a multi-year high of $1,804 an ounce. Safe haven demand is rising due to a spike in coronavirus cases across the world. Covid-19 infections continue to rise globally with almost 11.8 million cases. Economic slowdown and a lower global growth forecast by IMF are also supportive of bullion. The trend in gold is positive and it may touch $1,840-1,880 very soon. On the MCX it may test Rs 51,000-52,000 levels.”

Investment data released last evening by the World Gold Council shows that Gold-backed ETFs recorded the seventh consecutive month of positive flows, adding 104 tonnes in June. This brings the first half of 2020 global net inflows to 734 tonnes ($39.5 billion), significantly above the highest level of annual inflows, both in tonnage terms (646 tonnes in 2009) and US-dollar value ($23 billion in 2016).

Prithviraj Kothari, National President, Indian Bullion Jewellers Association said, “My four decades of experience in the Indian market has made me conclude that consumer response to gold in the country is demand driven.”