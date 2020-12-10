Gold ETF flows turn negative after 7 months as price falls 12% since August

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by domestic mutual funds saw net redemptions of Rs 141 crore in November — their first outflow since March. Between April and October, these funds which track prices of the yellow metal had seen inflows of nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

Currently, there are 11 with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 13,800 crore offered by fund houses. Experts said the correction in prices has discouraged some investors from investing in gold.

Gold had hit an all-time high of Rs 55,901/10 gram on August 7, and since then, prices have come off by more than 12 per cent. The equity during the same period have seen a huge surge.



However, on a year-to-date basis, the returns of gold are much higher than equity.

The former is up 29 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex is up 13 per cent.



