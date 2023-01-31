Gold price remain unchanged, trades at Rs 57,440; silver hikes by Rs 200

Gold price remain unchanged, while silver price saw an increase of Rs 200 per kilogram on Friday. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 57,440.

Silver was selling at Rs 72,400 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close. It was trading at Rs 52,650, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,440 and Rs 52,650, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 57,590 and Rs 52,800, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 58,370 and Rs 53,500, respectively.

edged up on Tuesday, en route to their third straight month of gains, as the dollar weakened, while market participants awaited the US Federal Reserve policy decision later this week amid hopes of a less-aggressive rate hike.



Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,925.39 per ounce as of 0257 GMT and was headed for a monthly gain of more than 5 per cent.



US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at $1,940.30.



"The market is trading in a narrow range ahead of the Fed meet. The gold market has already priced in a 25 bps hike, if the Fed strikes a dovish tone, then it will be positive for gold," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 72,400, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 74,700. In Kolkata, the metal was selling at Rs 72,400.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $23.67 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1 per cent at $1,009.76, and palladium inched up 0.4 per cent to $1,635.48. But all three metals were headed for a monthly decline.



(With inputs from Reuters)