JUST IN
MCX Gold likely to consolidate; Silver may re-test Rs 70,000
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,440
Gold, silver prices hike; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,930 per 10 g
Silver lining: India's imports at record 9,450 tonnes amid demand revival
Gold price up in early trade; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,110 per 10 grams
Gold tests major hurdle at Rs 56,850; Silver likely to play catch-up
Inflow in gold ETFs drops 90% in 2022; asset base, investors account grow
Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 52,350
Gold price unchanged in early trade; selling at Rs 56,730 per 10 grams
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 56,950
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Metals gain, IT stocks top drags
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold price remain unchanged, trades at Rs 57,440; silver hikes by Rs 200

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's closeand it was trading at Rs 52,650

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold price remain unchanged, while silver price saw an increase of Rs 200 per kilogram on Friday. The yellow metal was trading at Rs 57,440.

Silver was selling at Rs 72,400 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged from yesterday's close. It was trading at Rs 52,650, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,440 and Rs 52,650, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 57,590 and Rs 52,800, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 58,370 and Rs 53,500, respectively.

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, en route to their third straight month of gains, as the dollar weakened, while market participants awaited the US Federal Reserve policy decision later this week amid hopes of a less-aggressive rate hike.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,925.39 per ounce as of 0257 GMT and was headed for a monthly gain of more than 5 per cent.

US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at $1,940.30.

"The market is trading in a narrow range ahead of the Fed meet. The gold market has already priced in a 25 bps hike, if the Fed strikes a dovish tone, then it will be positive for gold," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 72,400, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 74,700. In Kolkata, the metal was selling at Rs 72,400.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $23.67 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1 per cent at $1,009.76, and palladium inched up 0.4 per cent to $1,635.48. But all three metals were headed for a monthly decline.

In Delhi and Mumbai 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 72,400, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 74,700. In Kolkata, the metal was selling at Rs 72,400.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 09:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.