Gold price today at Rs 46,220 per 10 gm, silver trending at 63,200 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 270 to sell at Rs 46,220 on Friday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,490 per 10 grams.

Silver was selling at Rs 63,200 per kg, down by Rs 200 from the previous trade, according to Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of gold was at Rs 46,350 and 46,220. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,560, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 270 to stand at Rs 47,220 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,560 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is Rs 47,220.