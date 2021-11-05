Gold price today at Rs 46,410 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 62,500 a kg

The price of gold on Friday was unchanged with 10 grams of 24-carat gold selling at Rs 47,410 across the nation. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,410.

The yellow metal in the national capital Delhi is selling at Rs 50,900 for 10 grams (24-carat), while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,700. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 47,410 and that of 22-carat is Rs 46,410.

In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,500, while that of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,470.



In Kolkata, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,550, and that for 22-carat is Rs 47,850. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, 10 grams of the yellow metal is trading at Rs 44,550, Rs 48,600 for 22-carat and 24-carat, respectively.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

The price of silver across the nation increased by Rs 100 for 1 kg, to Rs 62,500.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,500 on Friday. The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Bengaluru is at Rs 67,700 and Rs 62,500 respectively.

In Kolkata, the precious metal is trading at Rs 62,500 on Friday.