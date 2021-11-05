Gold price today at Rs 46,410 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 62,500 a kg

-
-
The price of gold on Friday was unchanged with 10 grams of 24-carat gold selling at Rs 47,410 across the nation. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 46,410.
The yellow metal in the national capital Delhi is selling at Rs 50,900 for 10 grams (24-carat), while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,700. In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 47,410 and that of 22-carat is Rs 46,410.
In Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,500, while that of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,470.
The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
The price of silver across the nation increased by Rs 100 for 1 kg, to Rs 62,500.
In Delhi and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,500 on Friday. The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Bengaluru is at Rs 67,700 and Rs 62,500 respectively.
In Kolkata, the precious metal is trading at Rs 62,500 on Friday.
