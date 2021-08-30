Gold price today at Rs 46,660 per 10 gm, silver trending at 63,800 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10 to Rs 46,660 on Monday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,650 per 10 grams.

was selling at Rs 63,800 per kg, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of gold was selling at Rs 46,710 and 46,660, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 45,080, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs 10 to Rs 47,660 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, the stands at Rs 50,940 per 10 gm (24 carat), while in Mumbai it is Rs 47,660