Gold price today at Rs 46,780 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 62,800 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 46,780 per ten gram on Friday in India, down Rs 550 from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 62,800 per kg, down Rs 600 from yesterday's trading price, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,150 and 45,780, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 44,300, according to the website.

In Delhi,10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,350 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 46,780.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,330. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,000.