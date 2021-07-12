Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold on Monday slid to Rs 46,810 for 10 gm from Rs 46,980 on Friday and silver was trading at Rs 69,300 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was up by Rs 100 to Rs 48,900 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it slid to Rs 45,260. The rate in Mumbai was Rs 46,810, according to the website.

Prices for 24-carat gold declined to Rs 47,810 per 10 gm on Monday from Rs 47,980 in the previous trading session.

Silver dipped by Rs 600 per kilogram to Rs 69,300 per kilogram on Monday from Rs 69,900 in the previous trade.

Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower at 74.71 per dollar in the previous trading session, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

In the global market, gold rose on Friday, heading for its best week in seven, bolstered by a weaker dollar and concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could slow a global economic recovery.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,810.99 per ounce by 2:44 pm, and was up 1.4% for the week. US gold futures settled 0.6% higher at $1,810.6.