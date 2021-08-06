Gold price today at Rs 46,970 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,600 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold gained Rs 20 on Friday to trade at Rs 46,970. Silver was selling at Rs 67,600 per kg: a fall of Rs 400 compared to yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.

Gold price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 46,950 per 10 gm. For Mumbai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 46,970, while, in Chennai, it is at Rs 45,260, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold remains unchanged compared to yesterday at Rs 47,950 per 10 gm.

In the global market, on Thursday, gold eased after a US Federal Reserve official's hawkish comments reinforced bets for early tapering of the central bank's asset purchases ahead of a key jobs report.

Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $1,804.46 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT), and US gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,808.90.