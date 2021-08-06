Gold price today at Rs 46,970 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,600 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price at Rs 47,900 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,950 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,530 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price inches up to Rs 46,950 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 70,500/ kg
-
The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold gained Rs 20 on Friday to trade at Rs 46,970. Silver was selling at Rs 67,600 per kg: a fall of Rs 400 compared to yesterday, according to the website Good Returns.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 46,950 per 10 gm. For Mumbai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 46,970, while, in Chennai, it is at Rs 45,260, according to the website.
The rate of 24-carat gold remains unchanged compared to yesterday at Rs 47,950 per 10 gm.
In the global market, on Thursday, gold eased after a US Federal Reserve official's hawkish comments reinforced bets for early tapering of the central bank's asset purchases ahead of a key jobs report.
Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $1,804.46 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT), and US gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,808.90.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU