Gold price today at Rs 47,000 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,900 a kg

in 24 carat is selling at Rs 47,000 per ten gram on Friday in India, down Rs 120 from previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 63,900 per kg, down Rs 900 from yesterday's trading price, according to the Good Returns website.

The price of jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat was selling at Rs 46,100 and 46,000, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,340, according to the website.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,300 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,000. In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,370. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,240.

In the global market, on Wednesday, gold slipped to a two-week low on Wednesday as strength in the dollar and higher US Treasury yields outweighed the boost to bullion from deepening concerns about global economic growth.