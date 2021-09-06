Gold price today at Rs 47,410 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 65,200 a kg

Gold (24-carat) is selling at Rs 47,410 per ten grams on Monday in India, up Rs 10 from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 65,200 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's trading price, according to the Good Returns website.

The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,660 and 46,410, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,970, according to the website.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,910 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,410.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 49,060. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,710.