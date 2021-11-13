Gold price today at Rs 49,270 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 67,100 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Saturday increased by Rs 930 to Rs 49,270 from Friday's trading price. The price of silver increased by Rs 600 per kg from Friday's price to Rs 67,100.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,420, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price stands at Rs 49,270. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,270, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal is selling at Rs 50,460 on Saturday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,260. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,200, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 48,500.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Saturday is Rs 50,070, while that for 22-carat gold is Rs 45,900.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 71,400 on Saturday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 67,100.