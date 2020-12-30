Gold price today at Rs 53,240 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,200 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today Rs 51,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 58,300 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 54,600 per 10 gm, silver slides to Rs 67,900 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 48,700 per 10 gm, silver climbs to Rs 50,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 54,310 per 10 gm, silver slides to Rs 68,000 a kg
Gold price today Rs 51,320 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 60,200 a kg
-
Gold price today climbed to Rs 53,240 from Rs 53,230 per 10 gm, while silver price was trending at Rs 68,200 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is at Rs 48,810 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it fell to Rs 47,160. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,220 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 51,460 per 10 gm.
Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the prospect of additional U.S. stimulus bolstered the metal's appeal and weighed on the dollar, with Washington's lawmakers set to vote on larger coronavirus relief checks.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,877.41 per ounce. The metal climbed as much 1.3% on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of a $2.3 trillion stimulus package.
US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,882.30.
"You now have a leadership in the U.S. that is going to do everything possible to defeat the virus - that's going to mean extended lockdowns, more stimulus and that is going to provide strong upward support for gold," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"Investors are bracing for a much stronger wave of stimulus once (President-elect Joe) Biden comes into office and I think that's why the gold trade is in check." As 2020 winds down, gold, a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen about 24% this year, prompted by stimulus measures rolled out across the globe to curtail the economic damage from the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU