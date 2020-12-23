Gold price today at Rs 53,610 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,700 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price jumps to Rs 52,700 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 66,050 a kg
Gold continues upward trend at Rs 51,160, Silver crosses Rs 61,000 mark
Gold prices climb to Rs 49,440 per 10 gm, silver rallies at Rs 54,850
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,190 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 64,400 a kg
-
Gold price today fell to Rs 53,610 from Rs 53,720 per 10 gm, while silver price was trending at Rs 67,700 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is at Rs 49,150 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it fell to Rs 47,250. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,260 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 51,560 per 10 gm.
Gold prices fell Rs 243 to Rs 49,653 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, reflecting the weakness in global price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,896 per 10 gram. Silver prices also declined Rs 216 to Rs 67,177 per kilogram from Rs 67,393 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold prices dipped on Tuesday as its safe haven allure was blunted by a strong dollar, which added to gains after the release of strong U.S. economic data amid the new coronavirus strain in the UK.
Bullion hit a six-week high of $1,906.46 on Monday, mainly supported as U.S. Congress approved a $892 billion coronavirus aid package to support the pandemic-ravaged economy.
"While gold prices are prone to profit-taking into the year-end given prices are up over 20% this year, a number of risks continue to linger amid tighter lockdown measures and restrictions, new strain of the virus and Brexit negotiations," Standard Chartered Analyst Suki Cooper said.
The dollar firmed against a basket of peers, helped by U.S. economic data, and weakening rivals, which were weighed down by Brexit uncertainty.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU