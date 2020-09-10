Gold price today at Rs 54,600 per 10 gm, silver slides to Rs 67,900 a kg

today jumped to 54,600 from Rs 54,310 per 10 gm, while silver fell to Rs 67,900 from Rs 68,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained at Rs 50,050 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it jumped to Rs 49,090. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,500, according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 53,550 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, October gold futures fell by 0.10 per cent to Rs 51,402 per 10 gm, while silver September futures were up marginally to Rs 68,443 per kg.

rose by Rs 251 to Rs 52,149 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,898 per 10 gram. also jumped Rs 261 to Rs 69,211 per kilogram from Rs 68,950 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,931.60 per ounce and USD 26.70 per ounce, respectively. " kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The growing number of coronavirus cases and the US-China tensions kept the downside limited, he added.