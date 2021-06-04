Gold price unchanged at Rs 48,230 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 72,000/ kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,190 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 64,400 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,400 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,410 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg
-
Price for 22 carat gold on Friday remained unchanged at Rs 48,230 for 10 gm after increasing by Rs 1,330 a day ago, according to the Good Returns website. Silver was this morning up by a slight margin at Rs 72,000 per kg.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is at Rs 47,100 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it increased to Rs 46,550. The rate in Mumbai was Rs 48,230. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 50,790 per 10 gm, according to the website.
Prices for 24-carat gold also remained stable at Rs 49,230 for 10 gram on Friday. The gold prices stood steady in India despite its decline in the bullion markets on lower US job claims.
Silver was up by Rs 100 to Rs 72,000 per kilogram from Rs 71,900 per kilogram in the previous trade. The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and closed 18 paise higher at 72.91 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities.
In the international market, Gold prices languished near two-week lows on Friday and looked set for their worst week in three months after robust US economic data boosted the dollar and bond yields, ahead of much awaited May non-farm payroll numbers.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,869.56 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 20 in the previous session. Prices have fallen 1.7% so far this week.
US gold futures eased 0.1% at $1,872.10 per ounce. The dollar index rose to a three-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU