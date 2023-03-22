Gold prices rise by Rs 220 to Rs 60,000, silver up by Rs 100 to Rs 72,100

-
Gold prices rose Rs 220 from yesterday's close during Wednesday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,000, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also surged Rs 100 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,100.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 200 to Rs 55,000.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,000.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,150, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,700, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,000.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,150, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,700, respectively.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 72,100.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 74,700.
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 07:01 IST
