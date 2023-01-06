Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 55,960

The price of gold rose by Rs 210 on Friday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 55,960. Silver prices, on the other hand, remained unchanged from yesterday's close. The precious metal was selling at Rs 72,000 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,300, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 55,960 and Rs 51,300, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,110 and Rs 51,450, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,030 and Rs 52,280, respectively.

US were little changed on Friday as cautious investors positioned themselves for key jobs data, but the safe-haven bullion was still bound for a third straight weekly gain.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,833.36 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT. For the week so far, it is up about 0.5 per cent.

US gold futures inched 0.2 per cent lower at $1,837.40.



In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 72,000, while in Chennai it was selling at Rs 74,000.

Spot silver held steady at $23.22, while platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $1,056.16 and palladium fell 0.4 per cent to $1,737.59.