Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,480

Gold price rose by Rs 100 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,480. Silver prices were unchanged and the precious metal is selling at Rs 71,100 per kg.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,950, Rs 100 more than yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website.
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,480 and Rs 49,950, respectively.
In Delhi, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 54,630 and Rs 50,100 respectively. In Chennai, ten gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 55,480 and Rs 50,860 respectively.
US Gold prices edged up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to $1,802.63 per ounce as of 0021 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,810.00.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1 per cent to 913.01 tonnes on Friday.In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 71,100, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 74,000 in Chennai.
Spot silver gained 0.7 per cent to $23.88, platinum was up 0.5 per cent to $1,027.00 and palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,774.00.
(With Reuters inputs)
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 08:04 IST
