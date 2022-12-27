JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,480

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,950

Topics
Gold Prices | gold and silver prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold price rose by Rs 100 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,480. Silver prices were unchanged and the precious metal is selling at Rs 71,100 per kg.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,950, Rs 100 more than yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,480 and Rs 49,950, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 54,630 and Rs 50,100 respectively. In Chennai, ten gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 55,480 and Rs 50,860 respectively.

US Gold prices edged up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to $1,802.63 per ounce as of 0021 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,810.00.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1 per cent to 913.01 tonnes on Friday.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 71,100, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 74,000 in Chennai.

Spot silver gained 0.7 per cent to $23.88, platinum was up 0.5 per cent to $1,027.00 and palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,774.00.

(With Reuters inputs)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 08:04 IST

