Gold prices today at Rs 53,340 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 61,000 a kg

Gold prices today fell to Rs 53,340 from Rs 53,860 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 61,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it climbed to Rs 48,000. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,450 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,360 per 10 gm.
On the MCX, October gold futures jumped 0.25 per cent to Rs 50,175 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 60,519 per kg.
Gold prices in the national capital rose Rs 82 to Rs 51,153 per 10 grams on Thursday tracking gains in the global market, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed the trade at Rs 51,071 per 10 grams in the previous day. Silver also gained Rs 1,074 to Rs 62,159 per kilogram from Rs 61,085 per kg in the previous trade "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by Rs 82 on strong international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, gold quoted with gains at $1,891 per ounce and silver also rose marginally to $24 per ounce. Gold prices traded firm on dollar fluctuation on uncertainty over US stimulus and worries over US economic recovery, he added.
