Gold prices today at Rs 53,730 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 62,000 a kg

Gold prices today fell to Rs 53,730 from Rs 54,080 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 62,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold remained at Rs 49,250 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it climbed to Rs 48,360. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,600 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,790 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, October gold futures climbed 0.57 per cent to Rs 50,510 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 61,552 per kg.

Gold prices declined for the second consecutive day in the national capital on Wednesday, falling Rs 631 to Rs 51,367 per 10 gram amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,998 per 10 gram.

also tanked Rs 1,681 to Rs 62,158 per kilogram from Rs 63,839 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded with marginal gains at USD 1,896 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 24.16 per ounce.

"Gold prices were trading with minor gains but continued to trade below USD 1,900 from start of the week with rise in dollar index which lowered investors' appetite for precious metals," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.