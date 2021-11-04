Gold price today at Rs 46,850 for 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat fell on Thursday by Rs 440, to Rs 47,410. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat is now Rs 46,410.

The price of 1 kg of decreased by Rs 2,330 to Rs 62,400.

In Delhi, the yellow metal is trading at Rs 50,900 for 24-carat while in Mumbai, the price is Rs 47,410. Standard 22-carat in Delhi is selling at Rs 46,700 on Thursday, in Mumbai for Rs 47,410.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 48,760, while for 22-carat it price is Rs 44,690. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,900 and 22-carat gold at Rs 47,100.

The price of gold jewellery across the nation varies due to due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

The price of 1 kg of in Chennai is Rs 67,600. In Mumbai and Delhi, the precious metal is trading at Rs 62,400. The price of 1 kg of in Kolkata and Bangalore has also dropped to Rs 62,400.