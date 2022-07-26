Gold prices unchanged at Rs 51,160/10 gm; silver rates down by Rs 200 a kg

in Tuesday's early trade remained unchanged as 10 gram of 24-carat of yellow metal is currently trading at Rs 51,160. Silver, on other the hand, was down Rs 200 per kg, selling at Rs 54,900.

Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,900 on Tuesday.

Gold was hovering at $1,725 an ounce in global trades.

With demand for bullion being restrained amid prospects of aggressive monetary policies and rising US bond yields, gold was little changed on Wednesday as it failed to make the most of a pullback in the dollar.

Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,160. Whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is selling at Rs 46,900. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 51,490 and Rs 47,200 respectively.

In, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 54,900. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is trading at Rs 61,100 on Monday.