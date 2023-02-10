JUST IN
Gold prices rise Rs 110 to Rs 57,550; silver prices surge by Rs 100
Gold prices rise by Rs 280 to Rs 57,440; silver prices unchanged
MCX Gold likely to re-test Rs 58,000; Silver may drop to Rs 63,500
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,930
Last year, central banks bought most gold since 1967: WGC
Gold price remain unchanged, trades at Rs 57,440; silver hikes by Rs 200
MCX Gold likely to consolidate; Silver may re-test Rs 70,000
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,440
Gold, silver prices hike; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,930 per 10 g
Silver lining: India's imports at record 9,450 tonnes amid demand revival
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Zomato dips 7% on profit booking as loss widens to Rs 347 crore in Q3
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold prices went down by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,400

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold, Precious metal
Photo: Bloomberg
Gold prices drop by Rs 550 during Friday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold tradinng at Rs 57,160, accrding to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also went down by Rs 550, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,800. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold also went down by Rs 500 to sell at Rs 52,400. The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,400. The price of ten gams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,450, Rs 52,450, and Rs 53,200, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,160. The price of ten gramms of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,310, Rs 57,210, and Rs 58,040, respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,859.70 per ounce, as of 0324 GMT.

For the week so far, the metal was down 0.3%.

U. S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,871.10. Spot silver fell 0.3% to $21.92 per ounce, and palladium was little changed at $1,629.33. The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi is at par with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 70,800. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 72,500. (With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 10:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.