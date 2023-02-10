Gold prices went down by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

-
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,859.70 per ounce, as of 0324 GMT.
For the week so far, the metal was down 0.3%.U. S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,871.10. Spot silver fell 0.3% to $21.92 per ounce, and palladium was little changed at $1,629.33. The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi is at par with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 70,800. The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 72,500. (With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 10:48 IST
