Gold, silver edge closer to Rs 50,000 as fears of Covid resurgence rise

The price of hit $1,800 an oz in comex futures, and moved towards an all-time high of over $1,900 in the international market. Traders expect the metal to reach that level in the next few months. The current price is still six per cent shy of the all-time high mark.

Meanwhile, in India, the MCX contract expiring in August was trading at Rs 48,915 per 10 gram, while September had already hit a high of Rs 50,891 per kg.

Some of the factors that were pushing demand as safe-haven asset include mounting fears of a resurgence of new cases, uncertainties regarding the Hong Kong-China impasse, US senior government officials making statements suggesting US priorities in managing the enormous fallout from the virus outbreak and pledging to do more for the US economy. Interest rates are already quite low and US and global economic situation is worsening.

In Mumbai’s spot Zaveri Bazaar, gold closed at Rs 48,690 per 10 gram and added Rs 1,055 to end atRs 49,655 per kg, the highest since September 2019. After 3 per cent of Goods and Service Tax, both were selling above Rs 50,000. was also quoted over Rs 50,000 without GST for a while. Interestingly, physical demand was much lower in the market, with the lean season having set in and with little liquidity to buy gold.

Aditya Pethe, Director, WHP Jewellers said, “The current trend for the gold is bullish and for the next two years it is likely to move upwards. Within six months to a year, gold prices are likely to cross $2,000 dollars an oz, or roughly Rs 55,000 per 10 grams.”

Temporarily there may be some fluctuations, but the overall trend in gold is going to be bullish.

In 2011, gold crossed $1,900 after which it fell sharply and consolidated at lower levels for years at near $1,000 levels. Now the market is in another bull run which is likely to be secular at least for gold. The metal's price cycle is usually 8-10 years and after consolidating for several year it has entered another bull cycle.

According to Metal Focus, London based bullion and metal research firm has said that, “gold continues to have plenty of upside from current levels. We expect prices to come close to the 2011 peak of $1,921, although that level may not be breached this year. This may not to be a straight line rally and there will be periods of liquidations which will potentially take it to levels as low as $1,600. Investors should buy at such. That will make such dips short lived. Overall, we forecast the will average $1,700 in 2020, up 22% year-on-year.”

In 2020 so far, gold average price is $1647 per ounce.

There is a flip side too.

In India and in many markets, Money may go to stocks for bargain hunting, decline in overall consumer savings is also likely to undermine gold investment. Institutional investors may continue to buy SGBs.

India and china, two largest consumers have seen sharp reduction in gold demand with India’s jewellery demand, as projected by Metal Focus, to fall 36 per cent to 348 tonnes. Simultaneously in many emerging market sale of old jewellery will be much higher which will also hit fresh gold demand.