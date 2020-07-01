Chinese tech giants may move writ petition against India's ban on apps

A handful of Chinese whose have been banned by the government are weighing moving a writ petition in the Indian Courts, as they believe the move is arbitrary and discriminatory, and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, said two people having direct knowledge of the matter.

Some of the law firms who are representing them are of the opinion that if the government does not reconsider the move, despite assurances over certain concerns such as data localisation and even modification in the existing set up, they might move the higher courts.

These learnt to have started preparing the grounds to fight legal battle against the Indian government. Other than violation of Article 14 of constitution, the move is a breach of principles of natural justice as no hearing was given before the ban. “The move is extreme punishment without any offence being made out. The petition may also seek future about the billions of foreign direct investment in infrastructure and many more sectors,” said one of the two persons cited above.

They say that there has been no allegation of violation of any law which can attract such a grave banning order. Typically, before banning there should be a show cause notice served to the company. Even the order is without any basis or reasoning, the person said.

The legal team of these however, first focused on the representation to the Ministry of Information Technology. The representation would cover general economic impact: significant contributor towards India’s economic growth, innovation and fulfillment of consumer demand. “Suspending operations will directly impact India’s economic and commerce expansion, and will be a heavy setback towards India’s burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit and innovation,” said an executive of one the firm affected by the move.

The companies are also citing the revenue generation for Indian government along with the employment and livelihood. They may ask the government to check the founder's background and the genuine purpose associated with running these They would also touch upon bonafide interest such as zero interest and intention in political involvement. “ We are willing to cooperate with the authorities, make adjustments and modifications if necessary,” they say.

Interestingly, the government move would not impact their revenues as such. According to the sources in government, the income tax is minimal as they continue to show losses. However, they pay indirect taxes on the advertisement spend.

“The act of the government comes as a possible political reaction to recent geopolitical events that have been forming of late. Given the large amount of employment generated by certain of these in India as well as the growing steps being taken by these entities to ensure data localisation, the move appears to be retrograde, said a law firm requested anonymity.