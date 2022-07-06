Gold, silver edge higher in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 52,340/10 gm

edged higher in Wednesday's early trade as 10 gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal is selling at Rs 52,340. Whereas, ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,100.

Silver is trading at Rs 57,800 per kg on Wednesday. after an increase of Rs 1,100.

gained after a selloff in the previous session that pushed bullion to a seven-month low, after the dollar halted its rally. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,770.71 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3% to $1,768.80. Spot silver firmed 0.4% to $19.27 per ounce.

Gold lost more than 2% on Tuesday, as sharp gains in the dollar and rising interest rates sapped appetite for the non-yielding asset and sent prices tumbling through psychological support at the $1,800 per ounce level.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,470. On the other hand, ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,100 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,420. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,050. In

The price of one kg silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 58,000. In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,700.