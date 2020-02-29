Gold, silver may continue to slide in short term, 2-3% decline likely

are likely to remain under pressure in the short term, with a downside of at least 2-3 per cent to cover margins in other asset classes such as equities, metals, energy and currencies which triggered after a worldwide sell-off last week.

Global equity fell sharply on Friday, affecting Indian stocks as well. The S&P BSE Sensex shed nearly 3 per cent on Friday, triggering margin calls from other asset classes, including bullion. Crude oil and natural gas prices also declined.

Global stock were headed for the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, as investors braced for the impact of the on economic growth. Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the on Friday, even as the World Health Organization said all nations needed to prepare to combat the virus.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, sees declining by Rs 1.000 to trade at Rs 40,400 per 10g next week. April gold closed on Friday at Rs 41,300 per 10g, down 2.56 per cent from the previous day. Silver was the major loser on Friday, recording a 5.65 percent plunge to close at Rs 44,066 a kg in the May contract. Both followed the decline in their prices in the international

Gold extended its downturn in the physical markets in Mumbai on Saturday following global cues as a worldwide sell-off in equities and other asset classes triggered a margin call in bullion.

Standard gold in the benchmark Zaveri Bazaar shed a marginal 0.2 per cent on Friday to close the week at Rs 42,354 per 10g after a sharp spike of over 10 per cent since the outbreak in China first came into news early January.

In Mumbai's benchmark Zaveri Bazaar, standard gold was trading at Rs 41,450 per 10g, down over 2 per cent from the previous day's close. With consumers abstaining from fresh purchase amid high price volatility, jewellers await new orders. “Consumers are in wait and watch mode for fresh purchase as they expect gold price to decline further from the current level,” said Kumar Jain, Director, Umedmal Tilokchand Zaveri, a bullion dealer and jewellery retailer in Zaveri Bazaar.

have declined by nearly 3.5 per cent since its recent high which raised hope for customers to expect further fall on profit booking by investors and traders.

Vishal Wagh, Research Head at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, believes that gold might open subdued on Monday but its impact in India would be lesser than the world due to depreciation in the rupee against the dollar.

Meanwhile long term fundamentals remain bullish for gold as global economic slowdown raised the bullion’s safe haven appeal.

Countries like China and Japan have already announced their economic stimulus which is set to start fresh round of interest rate cut across the world. India is also planning to announce an economic stimulus.

Interestingly, the general election in the US this year coupled with Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit) has also triggered an expectations over global economic uncertainty.

“Currently, gold prices may see $1525-40 an oz next week to get its fresh support. Once coronavirus issues is contained, demand of gold would bounce back once again. We see going forward its prices to again hit $1680 an oz and crossing this level to $1,730 an oz in mid-term. In rupee term, gold may first slip to Rs 40,400 per 10g before bouncing back to Rs 44,000 per 10g in medium term,,” said Wagh.

Analysts bet that the US Federal Reserve would cut interest rates as soon as next month to cushion the economy from the virus' impact. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Broadly, silver follows gold with its prices may decline to test Rs 42,500 a kg nest week before recovering to Rs 46,000 a kg on strong fundamentals, analysts said.