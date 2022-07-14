Gold, silver prices down; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 gram

-
-
Gold prices fell on Thursday by Rs 104 in early trade with 10 gram of 24-carat gold selling at Rs 50,950. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100 and the yellow metal is selling at Rs 46,700.
The price of silver also fell by Rs 6,100 per kg from the previous day's close, with the metal selling at Rs 56,400 on Thursday.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,950, whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,700 according to the goodreturns website.
In Chennai, the prices are trading slightly lower with 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold trading at Rs 50,840 and Rs 46,600, respectively.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 56,400. Meanwhile, one kg of silver in Chennai and Bengaluru is selling at Rs 61,700.
