JUST IN
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 56,950 per 10 g, silver falls by Rs 600
Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,950 per 10 grams
Gold prices expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce
Gold may take a breather around Rs 56,850; Trading range narrows for Silver
Gold prices rise by Rs 10; yellow metal selling at Rs 52,000 per 10 grams
Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal selling at Rs 51,600 per 10 grams
Govt to mandate jewellery hallmark standards in 43 more districts
India's Dec gold imports plunge 79%; fall by over a third in 2022: Report
Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal selling at Rs 55,960 in early trade
Gold prices fall, yellow metal sells at Rs 56,130; silver remains unchanged
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
MARKETS: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty holds 18,100 amid broad-based selling
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 56,950

22-carat gold continued trading at yesterday's close of Rs 52,000

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

Gold and silver prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,730. Sillver, on the other hand, was selling at Rs 72,200 per kg.

22-carat gold continued trading at yesterday's close of Rs 52,000, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 56,730 and Rs 52,000, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,890 and Rs 52,150, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,790 and Rs 52,980, respectively.

Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as investors weighed the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing its pace of interest rate hikes, while a firmer dollar capped bullion's gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,906.01 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,906.00.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,200, while in Chennai and Hyderabad it is selling at Rs 74,800.

Spot silver lost 0.2 per cent to $23.38 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,038.38, and palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,716.13.

(With Reuters inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 09:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.