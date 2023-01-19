Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 56,950

remained unchanged from yesterday's close on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,730. Sillver, on the other hand, was selling at Rs 72,200 per kg.

22-carat gold continued trading at yesterday's close of Rs 52,000, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 56,730 and Rs 52,000, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,890 and Rs 52,150, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,790 and Rs 52,980, respectively.

inched higher on Thursday as investors weighed the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing its pace of interest rate hikes, while a firmer dollar capped bullion's gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,906.01 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,906.00.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,200, while in Chennai and Hyderabad it is selling at Rs 74,800.

Spot silver lost 0.2 per cent to $23.38 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,038.38, and palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,716.13.

