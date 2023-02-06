JUST IN
Gold up by Rs 650 in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 58,470
Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,820
Gold prices edge down as traders strap in for US Fed policy decision
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270
Gold set for third monthly rise on softer dollar, US Fed slowdown bets
Global gold demand grows 18% annually in 2022, highest since 2011: WGC
Gold prices subdued as US economic data backs Fed's interest rate stance
Gold, silver unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,490 per 10 grams
Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,490
Gold prices march higher on slower US Fed interest rate hike bets
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » commodity gold
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests tepid start amid mixed global cues
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,160

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 71,200

Topics
Gold and silver | Precious metals | Gold trade

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold and SIlver price today

Gold and silver prices remained unchanged during early trade on Monday. Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 57,160, while silver was selling at Rs 71,200 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 52,400, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 57,160 and Rs 52,400, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 57,310 and Rs 52,550, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 58,200 and Rs 53,350, respectively.

US gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the US dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,879.40.

In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 71,200, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 74,200.

Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $23.65 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $1,014.53, and palladium climbed 1.2 per cent to $1,638.45.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold and silver

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 08:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.