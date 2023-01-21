Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 52,350

-
Gold prices rose Rs 380 on Saturday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,110. Silver prices rose Rs 200 from yesterday's close to Rs 72,100 per kg.
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 350 from yesterday's close to Rs 52,350 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 57,110 and Rs 52,350, respectively.
In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 57,270 and Rs 52,500, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,090 and Rs 53,250, respectively.
US gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,928.06 per ounce by 1:49 p.m. ET (1849 GMT), after rising to its highest since April 22 at $1,937.49 earlier in the session. Prices are up 0.4 per cent so far this week.
US gold futures settled up 0.2 per cent at $1,928.2.
In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,100, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,500 and Rs 72,100, respectively.
First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 07:35 IST
