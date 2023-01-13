Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,070 per 10 grams

-
ALSO READ
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg
Gold trading at Rs 51,670 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700/kg
-
Gold prices rose on Friday by Rs 110, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,070. Silver price also rose by Rs 400 per kilogram from yesterday's close. The precious metal was selling at Rs 71,900 per kg.
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 51,400, according to the GoodReturns website.
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 56,070 and Rs 51,400, respectively.
In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,220 and Rs 51,550, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,120 and Rs 52,360, respectively.
US Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,896.30 per ounce by 2:40 p.m. ET (1940 GMT). It earlier hit $1,901.4, its highest since May. U. S. gold futures settled up 1.1% at $1,898.8.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 71,900, while in Chennai and Hyderabad it was selling at Rs 74,000.
Spot silver jumped 1.8% to $23.85 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,075.25, while palladium was up 0.4% to $1,780.46.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 08:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU