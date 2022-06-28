Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,980 per 10 gm

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
10 gm of gold trading at Rs 53,440 today, silver selling at Rs 66,700 a kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,450 per 10 gm today; silver at Rs 59,400 a kg
Gold selling at Rs 50,290 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 61,000 a kg
-
Gold prices went up on Tuesday, with 10 gram of the precious metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,980, and 10 gram of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 47,650. Silver prices too inched higher on Tuesday, with the metal trading at Rs 60,300 per kg.
Meanwhile, in the US, Gold prices edged lower on Monday as higher rates weighed on bullion, while investors watched for any cues on policy moves at the European Central Bank's forum in Portugal.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,823.89 per ounce by 2:47 p.m. ET (1847 GMT) and Spot silver rose 0.1% to $21.13 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3% at $1,824.8.
In Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,980 according to the goodreturns website. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,650 in Delhi, Kolkota, and Bangalore.
Prices of 10 gram of both 24-carat and 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading slightly higher at Rs 52,030 and Rs 47,700, respectively on Tuesday.
A kg of silver is trading at Rs 60,300 in cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkota, whereas, 1kg of silver is selling at Rs 66,000 in Chennai.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU