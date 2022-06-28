Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,980 per 10 gm

Gold prices went up on Tuesday, with 10 gram of the precious metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,980, and 10 gram of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 47,650. Silver prices too inched higher on Tuesday, with the metal trading at Rs 60,300 per kg.

Meanwhile, in the US, Gold prices edged lower on Monday as higher rates weighed on bullion, while investors watched for any cues on policy moves at the European Central Bank's forum in Portugal.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,823.89 per ounce by 2:47 p.m. ET (1847 GMT) and Spot silver rose 0.1% to $21.13 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3% at $1,824.8.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,980 according to the goodreturns website. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,650 in Delhi, Kolkota, and Bangalore.

Prices of 10 gram of both 24-carat and 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading slightly higher at Rs 52,030 and Rs 47,700, respectively on Tuesday.

A kg of silver is trading at Rs 60,300 in cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkota, whereas, 1kg of silver is selling at Rs 66,000 in Chennai.

(With inputs from Reuters)