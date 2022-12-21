JUST IN
Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,110

Silver is selling at Rs 69,300 per kg

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold and silver prices were unchanged in Wednesday's early trade with ten grams of yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,110. Silver, on the other hand, is selling at Rs 69,300 per kg.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,600 after the price remain unchanged from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,110 and Rs 49,600, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently selling at Rs 54,260 and Rs 49,750 respectively. In Chennai, ten gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 55,280 and Rs 50,680 respectively.

In international markets, gold prices inched lower today from a one-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent at $1,814.74 per ounce as of 0330 GMT, after rising more than 1 per cent yesterday following a dip in the dollar. US gold futures were flat at $1,826.00.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 69,300, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 72,500 in Chennai.

Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $24.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 09:49 IST

