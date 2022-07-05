Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 52,340

-
Gold and silver prices remain unchanged in Tuesday's early trade as 10 gram of 24-carat of the yellow metal is selling at Rs 52,340. Whereas, ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,000.
On the other hand, the rates of silver also remained untouched on Tuesday with one kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 57,800, similar to previous day's rate.
In the US, gold dipped slightly on Tuesday, as a recovery in Treasury yields from last week's one-month lows reduced the appeal of non-yielding bullion, with a strong dollar also piling on.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,340. On the other hand, ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,000 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
In Chennai and Bengaluru, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,480. Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Chennai and Bengaluru is trading Rs 48,100 and Rs 48,000, respectively.
The price of one kg silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 57,800. In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 64,000.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,807.93 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,808.50.
