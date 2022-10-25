Gold, silver rates untouched in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 51,290

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Highlights: Sams, Tilak Varma take Mumbai past Chennai
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Highlights: Conway-Moeen deflate Delhi, Chennai win big
-
Gold and silver rates were unchanged in Tuesday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,290, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver,on the other hand, is trading at Rs 57,700 per kg.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,010 today.
In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,290 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,010, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,450 and Rs 47,150 per 10 gm, respectively.
In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,720 and Rs 47,410, respectively.
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, propped up by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited further cues on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike path.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,653.28 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at $1,657.70.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion, which yields nothing.
In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 57,700. While in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,500.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 09:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU