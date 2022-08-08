Gold, silver remain unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 51,870

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
Gold prices unchanged at Rs 51,160/10 gm; silver rates down by Rs 200 a kg
-
Gold and silver prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade as 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) is trading at Rs 51,870. Silver, on the other hand, is selling at Rs 57,400 per kg.
Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,550 on Monday.
Gold prices were flat on Monday after solid US jobs report last week boosted the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, lifting the dollar and bond yields.
In Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,870 per 10 gram, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,550 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat of the yellow metal are trading at Rs 52,030 and Rs 47,700 per 10 gm on Monday.
In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 52,850 and Rs 48,450, respectively.
Spot gold was flat at $1,774.09 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT, after dropping 1 per cent in the previous session. US gold futures were steady at $1,790.60. Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising US interest rates dull bullion's appeal.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.12 per cent to 999.16 tonnes on Friday.
In, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 57,400. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is trading at Rs 63,000 on Monday.
Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $19.83 per ounce.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU