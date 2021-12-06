Gold trading at Rs 47,510 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 61,600 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 10 on Monday, with 24-carat of it trading at Rs 47,510 and 22-carat at Rs 46,510.

The price of 1 kg of silver remained unchanged on Monday with the precious metal trading at Rs 61,600.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,170, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price is at Rs 47,510, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,910 and Rs 46,510, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,220 on Monday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,120.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,560, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 46,860.

The price of gold jewelry varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,500 on Monday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,600. Silver is trading at Rs 61,600 per kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the rate is Rs 65,500.