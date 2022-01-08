Gold trading at Rs 48,510 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 60,400/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 320 on Saturday, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 48,510 and 22 carat trading at Rs 46,510.





The price of 1 kg of silver also dropped by Rs 200 and is now selling at Rs 60,400.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,000, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,510, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,750 and Rs 46,510, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,940 on Saturday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,860.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 64,500 on Saturday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 60,400.

Silver is selling at Rs 60,400 per kg in Kolkata and Bengaluru, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 64,500 a kg.