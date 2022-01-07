Gold trading at Rs 48,830 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 60,600/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 250 on Friday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 48,830 and 22 carat trading at Rs 46,830.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,400, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,830, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,100 and Rs 46,830, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,230 on Friday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,170.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,400 on Friday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 60,600.

Silver is selling at Rs 60,600 per kg in Kolkata and Bengaluru, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 65,400 a kg.