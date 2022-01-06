Gold trading at Rs 49,080 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 62,300/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 180 on Thursday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 49,080 and 22 carat trading at Rs 47,080.

The price of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 600 and is now selling at Rs 62,300.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,580, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 49,080, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,300 and Rs 47,080, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,480 on Thursday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,350.

In Kolkata and Bengaluru, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,950, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,250, according to the website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 66,100 on Thursday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 62,300.

Silver is selling at Rs 62,300 per kg in Kolkata and Bengaluru, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 66,100 a kg.